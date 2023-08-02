Syrma SGS Technology Shares Fall Over 6% After Q1 Profit Miss

Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. declined the most in over seven months on Wednesday after its first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 65% year-on-year to Rs 28.3 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. However, it missed the consensus of analyst estimates of Rs 36.9 crore that Bloomberg compiled.

The company also entered the electronic medical devices market after acquiring a 51% stake in Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. for Rs 257.5 crore, which includes milestone-based deferred payments not exceeding Rs 28 crore.

Syrma SGS Technology Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)