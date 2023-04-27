Syngene Shares Hit 52-Week High As FY23 Revenue, Ebitda Jumps The Most In Five Years

Shares of Syngene International Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Thursday as it recorded the highest revenue and Ebitda in nearly five years in the 2023 fiscal. Also, the company announced a special dividend to mark its 30th anniversary.

Syngene International's March quarter revenue was up 31% at Rs 994 crore compared with Rs 758 crore in the same period a year ago. It beat the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 892 crore.

The consolidated net profit rose 21% annually to Rs 179 crore, compared to Rs 148 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. It beat the consensus analyst estimates, which stood at Rs 154 crore.

Syngene International Ltd., which is an operationally independent unit of Biocon Ltd., highlighted in its investor presentation that it has delivered the highest absolute year-on-year increase in revenue and Ebitda in the last five years, in FY23. The company also said that it will convene its 30th annual general meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.