Syngene Shares Hit 52-Week High As FY23 Revenue, Ebitda Jumps The Most In Five Years
The company delivered the highest absolute year-on-year increase in revenue and EBITDA in the last five years in FY23.
Shares of Syngene International Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Thursday as it recorded the highest revenue and Ebitda in nearly five years in the 2023 fiscal. Also, the company announced a special dividend to mark its 30th anniversary.
Syngene International's March quarter revenue was up 31% at Rs 994 crore compared with Rs 758 crore in the same period a year ago. It beat the consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg, which stood at Rs 892 crore.
The consolidated net profit rose 21% annually to Rs 179 crore, compared to Rs 148 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. It beat the consensus analyst estimates, which stood at Rs 154 crore.
Syngene International Ltd., which is an operationally independent unit of Biocon Ltd., highlighted in its investor presentation that it has delivered the highest absolute year-on-year increase in revenue and Ebitda in the last five years, in FY23. The company also said that it will convene its 30th annual general meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Syngene International Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31% at Rs 994 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 892 crore).
Ebitda up 32% at Rs 318 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 292 crore).
Ebitda margin at 32% versus 31.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 32.7%)
Net profit is up 21% at Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 154 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 0.75 to mark the 30th anniversary of the company. The record date for the dividend has been fixed at June 30, 2023.
Shares of Syngene International Ltd. advanced 3.72% to Rs 647.65 apiece as of 10:45 a.m. in trade on Thursday, compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index. The script hit a 52-week high intraday at Rs 660 apiece.
The stock gained as much as 5.70% intraday, the most in over 11 months since May 30, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 18.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.6, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 7.5%.