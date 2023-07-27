Syngene International Shares Gain Most In One-Year After Q1 Profit Rise

Shares of Syngene International Ltd. advanced the most in over 52 weeks on Thursday after the company's net profit rose in the first quarter of FY24.

Net profit was up 26.4% at Rs 93.4 crore, against Rs 73.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's revenue went up 25.4% to Rs 808.1 crore, compared to Rs 644.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company also proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

The total amount consists of Rs 0.5 as a regular dividend, and Rs 0.75 as a special dividend on the occasion of the company's 30th founding anniversary.

Syngene International Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)