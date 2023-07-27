Syngene International Shares Gain Most In One-Year After Q1 Profit Rise
Net profit was up 26.4% at Rs 93.4 crore, against Rs 73.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares of Syngene International Ltd. advanced the most in over 52 weeks on Thursday after the company's net profit rose in the first quarter of FY24.
Net profit was up 26.4% at Rs 93.4 crore, against Rs 73.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's revenue went up 25.4% to Rs 808.1 crore, compared to Rs 644.5 crore in the previous fiscal.
The company also proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.
The total amount consists of Rs 0.5 as a regular dividend, and Rs 0.75 as a special dividend on the occasion of the company's 30th founding anniversary.
Syngene International Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 808.1 crore versus Rs 644.5 crore.
Ebitda up 22.6% at Rs 211.9 crore versus Rs 172.8 crore.
Margin at 26.2% versus 26.8%.
Net profit up 26.4% at Rs 93.4 crore versus Rs 73.9 crore.
Shares of Syngene International rose as much as 6.65%, the most since June 28, 2022, before paring gains to trade 5.84% higher at 10:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.17% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 18.4 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 66.
Of the nine analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 8.5%.