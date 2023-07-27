Syngene International Maintains High Teens Revenue Growth Target For FY24

Syngene International Ltd. has maintained its guidance of "high teens revenue growth" on a constant currency basis, with a 30% Ebitda margin for the current fiscal.

This is despite the integrated research, development, and manufacturing services firm's first-quarter margin coming in at 26.2%, lower than its yearly target.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hunt said the margin was in line with the first quarter of the previous fiscal. "There is some seasonality that tends to flow through our business, but we are absolutely on track for our full-year guidance, both on the revenue and margin front," he told BQ Prime in an interview.