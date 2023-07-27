Syngene International Maintains High Teens Revenue Growth Target For FY24
The firm is optimistic about demand in both its biologics manufacturing and research services.
Syngene International Ltd. has maintained its guidance of "high teens revenue growth" on a constant currency basis, with a 30% Ebitda margin for the current fiscal.
This is despite the integrated research, development, and manufacturing services firm's first-quarter margin coming in at 26.2%, lower than its yearly target.
Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hunt said the margin was in line with the first quarter of the previous fiscal. "There is some seasonality that tends to flow through our business, but we are absolutely on track for our full-year guidance, both on the revenue and margin front," he told BQ Prime in an interview.
Syngene International CEO Jonathan Hunt. (Photo: BQ Prime)
Syngene Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25% at Rs 808 crore versus Rs 645 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 770 crore.
Net profit up 26% at Rs 93 crore versus Rs 74 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 91 crore.
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 212 crore versus Rs 173 crore. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 207 crore.
Margin at 26.2% versus 26.8%, as against an estimate of 26.9%.
With their Rs 702-crore acquisition of Stelis Biopharma's biologics manufacturing facility, they have revised the investment target to $15 million, or around Rs 123 crore, from $100 million, Hunt said.
"The acquisition has changed our capex plans," he said. "It has replaced our organic growth plans over two to three years in one step and will give us the headroom for growth much sooner than the original organic plan would have done."
The Stelis site has several things that they were going to build organically. The acquisition is expected to come through in October, following which Syngene will make modifications to the facility as planned.
Syngene was seeing healthy demand in business, he said. "We see good reason to be optimistic around demand in both their biologics manufacturing and solid demand trends in research services."
Currently, 40% of Syngene's revenue comes from contract development and manufacturing, while 60% is from research services. Eventually, it aims to bring this ratio to 50:50 in the next two to three years, according to Hunt.