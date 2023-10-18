Syngene International Cuts FY24 Growth Guidance To Mid-Teens From High-Teens

Shares of Syngene International Ltd. fell on Wednesday, a day after its second quarter results, as the company cut its revenue growth guidance from high-teens to mid-teens on a constant currency basis.

However, it has maintained its 30% Ebitda margin guidance for the current fiscal.

The guidance cut is on the back of "the temporary slowdown in U.S. biotech funding", which is related to the company's contract research services arm.

The biggest impact of this slowdown in growth will be in the third quarter exports, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hunt told BQ Prime. They expect their "fourth quarter to be the biggest fourth quarter ever", he said.

The company is expecting a lot of (export) deliveries in the fourth quarter from the manufacturing and development side of business, Hunt said.