Swiss Firm SIG Group Plans Rs 900 Crore Carton Plant In Ahmedabad

Switzerland-headquartered SIG Group, an integrated packaging solutions provider to companies such as Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Amul, among others, is investing around €100 million (Rs 900 crore) in setting up its first aseptic (free from contamination) carton plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The plant will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 4 billion carton packs that will go towards packaging of non-carbonated products such as dairy, beverages, and food items (soups and ingredients) catering to the Indian and Bangladesh markets.

"We, at present, supply our cartons and bag-in-box packaging products to companies such as Amul, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Parle Agro, ITC, and Milk Mist, among others, in India," Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Group, told BQ Prime in an interview.

"We expect our Indian business to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15-20% over the next few years, and if that happens, in the second and third phases, we will ramp up the manufacturing capacity to 10 billion carton packs," Sigrist said.

The €3.1 billion company hopes to start production from the Ahmedabad plant in the next 12 months, he said.

The planned investments in the first phase will have a capex component of €60 million, while €40 million will go towards a land lease for the plant in Ahmedabad.

The company hopes to initially target the Indian and Bangladesh markets, which Sigrist believes are bound to grow with the rising disposable income of the middle class and demand for packaged foods that are hygienically safe and last longer without refrigeration.

The company doesn't believe they will compromise on margins because of the smaller packs and competitive landscape in the country, as they hope to make up for it through higher volumes.