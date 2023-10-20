SoftBank Sells 1.1% Stake In Zomato Via Block Trade

The SoftBank-affiliated SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. sold 1.1% stake in food aggregator Zomato Ltd. for Rs 1,040 crore on Friday.

The fund sold 9.35 crore shares in Zomato for Rs 111.2 apiece, according to block deal data on the NSE.

Fidelity Investments, through 13 funds, collectively bought 9.34 crore shares.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Investments, HDFC Mutual Fund are among the other buyers.

SVF Growth held a 2.22% stake in the Gurugram-headquartered company as of September.

In August, the same SoftBank fund had sold a 1.17% stake in Zomato for at least Rs 940 crore, BQ Prime had reported. The transactions are happening after the expiry of the lock-in period following Zomato's Blinkit acquisition which ended on Aug. 25.

The investors to whom the lock-in period applied included Japanese tech giant SoftBank and venture capital investors Tiger Global and Peak XV (earlier known as Sequoia India).

Shares of Zomato closed 1.57% higher at Rs 113.40 apiece as compared with a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Sensex.