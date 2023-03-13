SVB Collapse: Liquidity Is Always Correlated

Let's quickly go through the SVB balance sheet as of FY22, which looked pristine.

The bank had customer deposits of $173 billion and other debt worth $22 billion. Against this, it had $17 billion of cash and other securities, $26 billion of available for sale securities (think of them as short-term funds that the bank could sell in a day), $91 billion of hold-to-maturity assets and $74 billion of loans they had given. ($208 billion of assets against $195 billion of liabilities, giving a book value of $13 billion).

The bank had a loan mix where 10% was invested in venture deb—the risky part of the loan book. However, the U.S. regulation does not require you to MTM the hold-to-maturity assets, which are Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

As the funding environment tightened, the bank lost some of its customer deposits against which it had to sell its hold to maturity assets. Unfortunately, for SVB, there was a big duration mismatch between the two and when rates went up by 3%, this was a 25% write-off on its asset book. The aspect that added to its problems were the loan book, which was illiquid and was going through a markdown in its own regard.

This is not a problem with SVB alone, but this has an impact on the broader financial system today. While SVB is one of the most prominent regional banks in the U.S., the equity value of the Regional Bank ETF In the U.S. has eroded 20% this year.

More importantly, since the assets and cash in SVB has frozen, it has caused multiple issues around the flow through of money as SVB has been one of the most important banking partners to the VC ecosystem. A filing from the SEC shows that SVB is the custodian to more than 1,500 VC funds and to all the marquee VC funds in the U.S.

More importantly, freezing of assets and cash means that well-run startups and Silicon Valley companies have lost access to their cash and assets, which has knock-on ramifications to their payroll, processing and funding of company cash flows, including working capital.