Suzlon's Rs 400-Crore Interest Cost To Flow Through After Debt Reduction

Suzlon Energy Ltd. incurred an interest cost of Rs 400 crore in the previous fiscal that will now flow through the company's net debt reduction into the profit before tax, according to Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody.

The renewable energy solutions provider had raised Rs 2,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement on Aug. 14., of which Rs 1,500 crore will be utilised for debt repayment.

The balance Rs 500 crore will be used for issue expenses, capex and working capital requirements, Mody told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

The company expects to pump in Rs 1,500 crore into debt repayment as it aims to go net debt-free after 15 years, on a consolidated basis. The gross debt stands at Rs 1,800 crore on a consolidated basis, as of the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to Mody.