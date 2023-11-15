Suzlon, IndusInd Shares Surge On MSCI Index Rejig

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. surged to 12-year high, IndusInd Bank Ltd. hit a 46-month high, and seven other Indian stocks advanced on Wednesday after MSCI Inc.'s rejig of its Emerging Markets Index.

Tata Motors A, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Polycab India Ltd. and Macrotech Developers Ltd. were added to the large-cap index, whereas Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd. and Tata Communications Ltd. were added to the mid-cap index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., and Suzlon Energy Ltd. were upgraded to a mid-cap index from small-cap index, according to the latest rejig in the November review.

The changes will come into effect after the market closes on Nov. 30.