Surging India Internet Stocks Trounce China Peers, Widening Gap

It’s a grimmer picture for China, where investors see little reason to be optimistic as the reopening boom sputters and tensions with the US remain high. A Hang Seng gauge of China tech stocks is down 6.2% this year through Monday while JD.com Inc. and Meituan have lost at least a quarter of their market cap. More importantly, investors say the heydays of unfettered China tech growth are over as policymakers curb private-sector expansion.