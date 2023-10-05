Surety Bonds Should Take Off By Next Financial Year: Tata AIG General Insurance CEO

Surety insurance bonds, pegged to be the next lever for infrastructure growth in the country, should take off by the next financial year, said Neelesh Garg, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata AIG General Insurance.

On the sidelines of a national insurance summit held on Oct. 3 in Mumbai, he exclusively told BQ Prime that for these bonds to take off, there is a requirement for large reinsurance support. Also, certain other preconditions, like the Indian bankruptcy code, need to be in place.

As a company, Garg said that they are looking at surety bonds and that Tata AIG is in the advanced stage of discussions with top global reinsurers.

"We intend to launch a surety bond product, hopefully before the year ends."