Supreme Petrochem Q2 Results: Profit Increases 30%
Supreme Petrochem Ltd.'s net profit rose 30% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company's profit increased to Rs 78.06 crore in comparison with Rs 59.81 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing on Friday.
Supreme Petrochem Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 3.49% at Rs 1,277.67 crore vs Rs 1,234.58 crore.
Ebitda up 34.67% at Rs 106.27 crore vs Rs 78.91 crore.
Margin at 8.31% vs 6.39%.
Net profit up 30.51% at Rs 78.06 crore vs Rs 59.81 crore.
For the quarter, the company's domestic sales volume of manufactured products increased by 22.7% YoY and by 3.9% on a QoQ basis, while export volume increased by 62.6% YoY and by 12.7% on a QoQ basis.
Total volume for the company in Q2 increased by 27.7% YoY and by 5.2% on a QoQ basis.
Total volume in first half of FY24 grew by 17.6% YoY.
The company has entered into a Power Delivery Agreement with TP Saturn Ltd., a special purpose vehicle formed by Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. for supply of solar energy of 12.5 MW to the company's plant at Amdoshi district in Raigad, Maharashtra.
The plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 20,075 metric tonne per annum.
Shares of the company closed 2.30% higher at Rs 563 apiece, as compared with a 1.01% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.