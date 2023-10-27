Supreme Petrochem Q2 Results: Profit Increases 30%

For the quarter, the company's domestic sales volume of manufactured products increased by 22.7% YoY and by 3.9% on a QoQ basis, while export volume increased by 62.6% YoY and by 12.7% on a QoQ basis.

Total volume for the company in Q2 increased by 27.7% YoY and by 5.2% on a QoQ basis.

Total volume in first half of FY24 grew by 17.6% YoY.

The company has entered into a Power Delivery Agreement with TP Saturn Ltd., a special purpose vehicle formed by Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. for supply of solar energy of 12.5 MW to the company's plant at Amdoshi district in Raigad, Maharashtra.

The plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 20,075 metric tonne per annum.