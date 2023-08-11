Supreme Industries Shares Jump 16% To Record On Addition To MSCI EM Index
From Sept. 1, the company will have a market capitalisation of $2,695 million and a pro forma weight of 0.26% within the index
Shares of Supreme Industries Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after it got added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as part of the index provider's August review.
With effect from Sept. 1, the company will have a market capitalisation of $2,695 million and a pro forma weight of 0.26% within the index. The stock was earlier part of the MSCI India Mid Cap Index.
Shares of Supreme Industries surged 10.32% to 4,248.4 apiece as of 9:34 a.m., compared to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 16.51% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 4,487 apiece. It has risen nearly 73% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 44.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 79, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 25.7%.