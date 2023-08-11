Supreme Industries Shares Jump 16% To Record On Addition To MSCI EM Index

Shares of Supreme Industries surged 10.32% to 4,248.4 apiece as of 9:34 a.m., compared to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 16.51% intraday to hit a record high of Rs 4,487 apiece. It has risen nearly 73% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 44.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 79, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 25.7%.