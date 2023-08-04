Superconductor Mania Triggers Korea Exchange Warning

The rally fizzled in China on Thursday. Jiangsu Fasten Co. dropped by as much as the 10% limit in Shenzhen after the company said it’s a metal products maker and environmental protection firm, and hasn’t conducted research into the technology. Henan Zhongfu Industry Co. also fell by the limit after clarifying that while it took part in a 2010 superconductor project run by a unit of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, it only provided the venue and equipment.