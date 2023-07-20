Sun Pharma Shares Hit Eight-Year High Even As Shareholder Opposes Taro Bid
Krensavage Asset Management opposed the bid on account of its low offer value and called it a "paltry" offer.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. hit an eight-year high on Thursday despite Krensavage Asset Management LLC opposing the drug major's buyout bid of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Krensavage, which is the largest minority shareholder of Taro, opposed the bid due to the "paltry" offer. Shareholders could receive $45 per share on the liquidation of Taro, compared with Sun Pharma's offer of $38 apiece, it said.
"Not only is Sun failing to offer a control premium, but it also seemingly ignores Taro's 22 generic drugs awaiting clearance in the US, including four with tentative approvals," the investment management firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shares of Sun Pharma rose 0.58% to Rs 1,088.1 apiece as of 10.11 am, compared to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock jumped as much as 0.89% to hit Rs 1,091.5 apiece, the highest price in over eight years since April 20, 2015.
The stock has risen nearly 8.7% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.4, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 39 maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 4.8%.