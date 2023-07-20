BQPrimeMarketsSun Pharma Shares Hit Eight-Year High Even As Shareholder Opposes Taro Bid
ADVERTISEMENT

Sun Pharma Shares Hit Eight-Year High Even As Shareholder Opposes Taro Bid

Krensavage Asset Management opposed the bid on account of its low offer value and called it a "paltry" offer.

20 Jul 2023, 11:43 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in Mumbai. (Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)</p></div>
A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in Mumbai. (Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. hit an eight-year high on Thursday despite Krensavage Asset Management LLC opposing the drug major's buyout bid of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Krensavage, which is the largest minority shareholder of Taro, opposed the bid due to the "paltry" offer. Shareholders could receive $45 per share on the liquidation of Taro, compared with Sun Pharma's offer of $38 apiece, it said.

"Not only is Sun failing to offer a control premium, but it also seemingly ignores Taro's 22 generic drugs awaiting clearance in the US, including four with tentative approvals," the investment management firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

Sun Pharma Proposes To Fully Acquire Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Opinion
Sun Pharma Proposes To Fully Acquire Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Read More

Shares of Sun Pharma rose 0.58% to Rs 1,088.1 apiece as of 10.11 am, compared to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock jumped as much as 0.89% to hit Rs 1,091.5 apiece, the highest price in over eight years since April 20, 2015.

The stock has risen nearly 8.7% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.4, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 39 maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 4.8%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline; RIL Shares List After Special Pre-Open; JFS Valued At Rs 261 Apiece

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline; RIL Shares List After Special Pre-Open; JFS Valued At Rs 261 Apiece
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT