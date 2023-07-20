Sun Pharma Shares Hit Eight-Year High Even As Shareholder Opposes Taro Bid

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. hit an eight-year high on Thursday despite Krensavage Asset Management LLC opposing the drug major's buyout bid of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Krensavage, which is the largest minority shareholder of Taro, opposed the bid due to the "paltry" offer. Shareholders could receive $45 per share on the liquidation of Taro, compared with Sun Pharma's offer of $38 apiece, it said.

"Not only is Sun failing to offer a control premium, but it also seemingly ignores Taro's 22 generic drugs awaiting clearance in the US, including four with tentative approvals," the investment management firm said in a statement on Wednesday.