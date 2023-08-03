Sun Pharma, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Dabur India, Zomato Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter-ended June on Thursday.

The pharma major is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,161.5 crore and a revenue of Rs 11,742.2 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Lupin Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated revenue is expected to be Rs 4,440.6 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 257.8 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is expected to report revenue of Rs 36,868.9 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,861 crore, according to estimates.

Aavas Financiers Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Clean Science & Technology Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., ICRA Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Minda Corp., Navneet Education Ltd., Tube Investment of India Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Zomato Ltd. and Zydus Wellness Ltd. will also report their Q1 results on Thursday.

Other companies that will be announcing their Q1 results include Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., Great Eastern Shipping Co., JM Financial Ltd., Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd., Automotive Axles Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co., Balmer Lawrie & Co., Andhra Paper Ltd., Avadh Sugar And Energy Ltd., MRF Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., The Karnataka Bank Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Refex Industries Ltd., Rossell India Ltd., Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection Ltd., Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., NR Agarwal Industries Ltd., Orient Abrasives Ltd., Smartlink Holdings Ltd., Oriental Trimex Ltd., Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd., Xchanging Solutions Ltd., Texmaco Infrastructure And Holdings Ltd., Steelcast Ltd., Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd. and Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.