Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates
The chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 143.45 crore in comparison with Rs 201.46 crore in the year-ago period.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.'s net profit declined in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The chemical manufacturer's profit fell to Rs 143.45 crore in comparison with Rs 201.46 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 166.88 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sumitomo Chemical India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.38% at Rs 903.48 crore vs Rs 1120.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,095.34 crore).
Ebitda down 32.41% at Rs 187.94 crore vs Rs 278.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 223.48 crore).
Margin at 20.8% vs 24.81% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.4%).
Net profit down 28.79% at Rs 143.45 crore vs Rs 201.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 166.88 crore).
Shares of the company were trading 1.26% higher at Rs 384.5 apiece, as compared with a 0.94% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 3:20 p.m.