Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble Over 4% After Large Trade

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. fell on Thursday after 13% equity changed hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data.

About 1.06 crore shares exchanged hands. Verlinvest Asia Pte is the likely seller, which held 18.6% stake in the wine producer as of June 30, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime. The aggregate value of the trade is expected to be around Rs 539.2 crore. The buyers were not known immediately.