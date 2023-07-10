Sula Vineyards Shares Hit Two-Month High On Record Q1 Sales

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. rose to their highest in two months after reporting its highest-ever revenue in the quarter ended June.

The company's first-quarter net revenue rose 17% year-on-year led by a 30% growth in its Elite and Premium brands, according to an exchange filing. Sula's owned brands outperformed, with segment revenue up 24% to Rs 103.5 crores.

Sula's wine tourism revenue rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 11.4 crores. The company's Domaine Sula winery, outside Bengaluru, reported a 70% jump in visitors.