Sula Vineyards Shares Hit Two-Month High On Record Q1 Sales

The company's first-quarter net revenue rose 17% year-on-year led by a 30% growth in its Elite and Premium brands.

10 Jul 2023, 10:42 AM IST
BQPrime
Take tours at the Vineyards of Sula in Nashik

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. rose to their highest in two months after reporting its highest-ever revenue in the quarter ended June.

The company's first-quarter net revenue rose 17% year-on-year led by a 30% growth in its Elite and Premium brands, according to an exchange filing. Sula's owned brands outperformed, with segment revenue up 24% to Rs 103.5 crores.

Sula's wine tourism revenue rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 11.4 crores. The company's Domaine Sula winery, outside Bengaluru, reported a 70% jump in visitors.

Shares of the company rose 1.71% to Rs 452.60 apiece compared to a 0.38% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:48 a.m. The stock hit an intraday high of 4.72%, the highest in two months.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 2.6 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 54.96, indicating that is neither overbought nor oversold.

All the four analysts tracking the stock maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 9.6% upside over the next 12 months.

