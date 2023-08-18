Sula Vineyards Shares Gain After Posting Record Three-Day Revenue Over Weekend

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. rose on Friday after it recorded the highest three-day sales, individual tastings, and visitors from Aug. 12–14. at its wine-tourism facilities in Nashik and Bengaluru.

The revenue over the three days surged 40% to Rs 2.08 crore compared to the previous three-day record set by the winemaker. The facilities hosted as many as 11,670 visitors over the three days, compared to their previous record of 8,532 visitors. There were around 4,700 individual tastings, which is a major focus of Sula Vineyards' wine tourism service.