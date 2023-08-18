Sula Vineyards Shares Gain After Posting Record Three-Day Revenue Over Weekend
Revenue over the three days rose 40% to Rs 2.08 crore compared to the previous three-day record set by the winemaker, it said.
Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. rose on Friday after it recorded the highest three-day sales, individual tastings, and visitors from Aug. 12–14. at its wine-tourism facilities in Nashik and Bengaluru.
The revenue over the three days surged 40% to Rs 2.08 crore compared to the previous three-day record set by the winemaker. The facilities hosted as many as 11,670 visitors over the three days, compared to their previous record of 8,532 visitors. There were around 4,700 individual tastings, which is a major focus of Sula Vineyards' wine tourism service.
Shares of Sula Vineyards rose 1.52% to Rs 496.50 apiece, compared to a 0.48% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:08 a.m. The stock rose as much as 4.26% intraday, the most in over two weeks since July 31.
It has risen 50% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at two times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.
All the four analysts tracking Sula Vineyards maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.1%.