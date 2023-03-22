Sula Vineyards Gets A 'Buy' As CLSA Initiates Coverage

The global consumer shift towards the low-alcohol beverage segment and a healthy operating margin plays in favour of Sula Vineyards Ltd., CLSA said.

The brokerage firm has initiated coverage on the stock on Tuesday with a 'buy' rating. CLSA has a 12-month price target of Rs 475, implying a potential upside of 44% for the stock.

"With strong backend capabilities and a pan-Indian distribution network, Sula is India's market leader in wines with a market share greater than 52% in the 100% grape wine category," it said in a note.

"Its healthy Ebitda margin gives Sula the ability to invest in category development, which would be key for long-term growth. We expect an EPS CAGR of 18.6% over the next two years," the note said.