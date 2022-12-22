Sula Vineyard Shares List At Slight Premium Over IPO Price On Debut
The stocks listed at Rs 358 apiece on the BSE and at Rs 361 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Sula Vineyards listed at Rs 358 apiece on the BSE Ltd., a premium of 0.28% to its IPO price of Rs 357 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., the stock debuted at Rs 361, a 1.12% premium.
Sula Vineyards Ltd., the country's largest winemaker, launched its initial public offering between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14.
The company listed its 8.42 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 on the exchanges. The maiden share sale was subscribed 2.33 times on the final day. The QIB category was subscribed 4.13 times, the non-institutional investors 1.51 times, and the retail portion 1.65 times.
Sula is the country's largest wine producer and seller as of March end, being the market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value—on the basis of the total revenue from operations—since fiscal 2009, crossing 50% market share by value in the domestic market.