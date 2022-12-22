Sula Vineyard Shares List At Slight Premium Over IPO Price On Debut

Shares of Sula Vineyards listed at Rs 358 apiece on the BSE Ltd., a premium of 0.28% to its IPO price of Rs 357 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., the stock debuted at Rs 361, a 1.12% premium.

Sula Vineyards Ltd., the country's largest winemaker, launched its initial public offering between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14.

The company listed its 8.42 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 on the exchanges. The maiden share sale was subscribed 2.33 times on the final day. The QIB category was subscribed 4.13 times, the non-institutional investors 1.51 times, and the retail portion 1.65 times.