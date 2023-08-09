Sudarshan Chemical Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Surges Over 37 Times
The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter was up by 3,672.3% year-on-year to Rs 266.9 crore.
Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after its April-June quarter profit surged over 37 times on exceptional gain.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 3,672.3% year-on-year to Rs 266.9 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.'s holding company completed the sale of its freehold land in Pune for Rs 356 crore. This resulted in a net gain of Rs 315.1 crore, which is disclosed as an exceptional item.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 608.1 crore.
Ebitda up 68.7% at Rs 69.9 crore.
Ebitda margins at 11.49% versus 7.47%.
Net profit up 3,672.3% at Rs 266.9 crore.
Exceptional gain of Rs 315.1 crore, owing to the sale of land by the holding company in Pune.
Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries surged 7.88% before paring gains to trade 2.72% higher at 10:47 a.m. compared to a 0.42% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock hit Rs 566.95 apiece, the highest level in 52 weeks.
The stock has risen 38% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 12.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 19.2%.