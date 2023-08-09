Sudarshan Chemical Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Surges Over 37 Times

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after its April-June quarter profit surged over 37 times on exceptional gain.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 3,672.3% year-on-year to Rs 266.9 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.'s holding company completed the sale of its freehold land in Pune for Rs 356 crore. This resulted in a net gain of Rs 315.1 crore, which is disclosed as an exceptional item.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)