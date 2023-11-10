Subros Shares Jump 7% After Q2 Profit More Than Doubles, Beats Estimates
The auto components manufacturer's Q2 net profit rose 176.28% YoY to Rs 26.8 crore, beating Bloomberg estimated of Rs 20.4 crore.
Shares of Subros Ltd. surged to its highest level in more than two months on Friday after its second-quarter profit more than doubled beating analysts' estimates.
The auto components manufacturer's net profit rose 176.28% year-on-year to Rs 26.8 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 20.4 crore.
Subros Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 813.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 768.5 crore).
Ebitda up 77.7% at Rs 70.2 crore.
Margin at 8.63% vs 5.68%.
Net profit up 176.28% at Rs 26.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20.4 crore).
Shares of Subros rose as much as 7.43% during the day to Rs 425 apiece, the highest since Sept. 5. It pared gains to trade 4.28% higher at Rs 412.55 apiece, compared to a 0.28% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:06 a.m.
It has risen 38% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.
Two out of four analysts tracking Subros maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while as many recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.