Subros Shares Jump 7% After Q2 Profit More Than Doubles, Beats Estimates

Shares of Subros rose as much as 7.43% during the day to Rs 425 apiece, the highest since Sept. 5. It pared gains to trade 4.28% higher at Rs 412.55 apiece, compared to a 0.28% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:06 a.m.

It has risen 38% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.

Two out of four analysts tracking Subros maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, while as many recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.