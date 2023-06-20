Subros Shares Hit 20% Upper Circuit After Nitin Gadkari Bats For AC Cabins In Trucks

Shares of Subros Ltd. were locked in a 20% upper circuit on Tuesday after Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said air-conditioned cabins for trucks will soon be made mandatory.

The plan had been in the pipeline for a long time but was stalled due to reasons like higher costs, PTI reported Gadkari as saying at an event organised by Mahindra Logistics Ltd. on Monday.

The minister's comment pushed shares of the automotive air-conditioner manufacturer to their highest level in over 60 months, since Jan. 15, 2018.