Subdued TCS, HCL Q1 Results Reflect Demand Environment, Says InCred AM's Mrinal Singh

The quarterly results of certain information technology companies are reflecting the challenging demand environment, according to Mrinal Singh of InCred Asset Management.

However, the domestic economy is well-positioned for growth and will outshine other emerging markets even as global growth and the U.S. in particular may introduce some volatility in the domestic markets, Singh, chief executive officer of InCred Asset Management, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The consumer price index inflation data, released on Wednesday, raised some concerns as it was slightly higher than expected, Singh said. But the U.S. market reacted positively to its 4.8% core inflation rate, which was lower than expected, Singh said.