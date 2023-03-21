Stringent Norms Shielded Indian Markets From Global Financial Crisis, Says Helios' Samir Arora

Indian markets are shielded from the global financial crisis as domestic banks adhere to stringent asset quality norms, according to Helios Capital's Samir Arora.

The failure of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank, followed by the collapse of Signature Bank, has caused the banking industry worldwide to go through a rough patch. The contagion have also reached Europe, where Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS on Sunday after its shares and bonds tanked.

Even so, Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital Management Pte, remains confident about the Indian market and is becoming increasingly optimistic about the country.

"These issues that are happening in the U.S. related to the banking sector, I think we are well protected from that," he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. "If we have these mark-to-market issues, how much is the current loss relative to equity, and that would supposedly be 6-7%, whereas many of these banks have effectively lost 100% of their equity even if bonds held to maturity are counted," he said.