Strides Pharma's Unit Gets U.S. FDA Tentative Nod For HIV Drug; Stock Hits 21-Month High

Shares of Strides Pharma were trading 8.21% higher at Rs 506.6 apiece, compared to a 0.22% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The share price advanced as much as 11.66% during the day to Rs 522.75 apiece, the highest since Nov. 29, 2021.

The stock has risen 45.49% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 31 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

The lone analyst tracking Strides Pharma maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, while another recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 4%.

