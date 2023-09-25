Strides Pharma To Spin Off Contract Manufacturing Unit Into Stelis Biopharma

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.'s board approved spinning off oral soft gelatin contract manufacturing business into Stelis Biopharma.

The company intends to "build a one-of-a-kind specialty pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing powerhouse with capabilities in biologics, oral soft gels, complex injectables, sterile injectables, and other complex drug delivery systems", according to an exchange filing. The new entity will be called OneSource.

Shareholders will get one share of OneSource (Stelis Biopharma) with a face value of Re 1 apiece for every two shares of face value Rs 10 each held in Strides Pharma. There is no cash consideration involved. The implied value of proposed shares issued by OneSource to Strides shareholders is Rs 364 per share.

Post-demerger, the promoter is expected to hold 39% in Stelis Biopharma, while 61% will be owned by the public.