Strides Pharma Shares Tumble After Unit Agrees To Sell Manufacturing Facility

Shares of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. tumbled after its biological unit agreed to sell its multi-modal manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Stelis Biopharma Ltd., the biologics division of Strides Pharma, said it has signed a binding term sheet with Syngene International Ltd. to sell its multi-modal manufacturing unit 3 facility in the Bommasandra industrial area of Bengaluru for Rs 702 crore in a slump sale, according to an exchange filing. Subject to usual conditions, such as gaining necessary lender and regulatory clearances, the deal is anticipated to close in 90 days.

Syngene will further invest up to Rs 100 crore to repurpose and revalidate the facility. The site will have a manufacturing capacity of 20,000 litres of installed biologic drug substances.