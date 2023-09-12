Stocks With Best And Worst Return Potential As Nifty Hits 20,000

Nifty 50 hit a milestone of 20,000 as the benchmark index scaled fresh record, with foreign investors continuing to bet on the world's fastest growing economy.

The index has jumped nearly 10.44% so far this year and has doubled since the pandemic lows, when it fell to about 10,000 levels. Nifty 50 took 52 sessions to edge past its last peak. And analysts expect the rally to continue.

"Nifty at 20,000 is part of a journey and not a destination. Sitaron se aage jahan aur bhi hai. Where yesterday's Sensex was, today's Nifty is. Where today's Sensex is, tomorrow's Nifty will be there for long-term investors," said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

The rally in Indian shares has increased the already high valuations even further, with market veterans expecting a short-term pullback. "However, in a momentum market, one has to be cautious," Shah said.

Analysts still expect that a group of stocks led by UPL Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. within the Nifty 50 will rise even more, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Others on the list are the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. lead Nifty 50 companies expected to fall the most in the next 12 months. Divi's Laboratories Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. complete the list of stocks with the worst downside expected.

To be sure, analysts keep updating their forecasts based on company performance and may change their estimates as the new earnings season begins.

Selection Criteria