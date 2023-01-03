Stocks To Watch: Zomato, Dabur India, Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki

The U.S. market were closed on Monday to observe the New Year’s Day. Bitcoin was trading 0.65% higher around $16,700-level.

Domestic indices—Sensex and Nifty—inched up to close with marginal gains on the first trading session of the year after opening flat.

Rupee had a poor start to the year as it closed marginally lower against the U.S. dollar amid surge in crude prices and continuous foreign fund outflows.