Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HCL Tech, L&T Tech Services, PVR/Inox Leisure

Asian stocks opened with tailwinds from easing inflationary pressure in the U.S. and expectations that central banks can slow the pace of interest rate hikes. U.S. stocks moved little while Treasury yields dropped as inflation figures moderated.

At 6:05 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.40% to 17,990.

Indian benchmark indices closed marginally lower after remaining under pressure through Thursday as market participants turned cautious ahead of India's retail inflation numbers.

Rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar after a weak opening tracking the overall weakness in the currency.

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net sellers for the 15th day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,662.63 crore, while the domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,127.65 crore.