Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, M&M, Sun Pharma, BHEL, BEML, Indigo Paints, Zee, Vedanta, Emami

Asian markets are likely to find some support from signs of progress in debt-ceiling talks and gains in U.S. equities with a frenzy of interest in the artificial intelligence sector.

Futures for Japan’s equity benchmark rose, while those for Australia were little changed. Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday. A bullish sales forecast from Nvidia Corp. ignited the jump on Wall Street Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gaining 2.5% and the S&P 500 adding 0.9%.

In the U.S., shares of Nvidia soared 24% after the company’s forecast related to AI surprised even the most optimistic analysts on Wall Street, propelling the company to the cusp of a $1 trillion market value.

Fitch Ratings warned that the US’s AAA rating is under threat, though it still expects politicians will reach an agreement before time runs out.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.81%. Crude was trading above $76-mark, while Bitcoin declined to trade around 26,000-level.

At 5:40 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, down 0.24% at 18,423.

According to Jefferies' GREED & fear note by Christoper Woods, they continue to take the view that it will only be a matter of time before the Sensex reaches the 100,000 level. Still like all long-term bull markets, the stock market will continue to climb the proverbial wall of worry. The Nifty Private Banks Index has outperformed the MSCI ACWI Banks Index by 1.364% since the index began on April 1, 2005. GREED and Fear also turns bullish on Zomato. An investment in Zomato will be introduced with a 4% weighting, while the investment in HDFC Life Insurance will be removed.

Domestic benchmarks broke their two-day losing streak as realty stocks gained. The Indian rupee snapped its two-day rally against the U.S. dollar and closed lower as the foreign unit grew stronger in global markets.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fourth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 589.10 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fifth straight day and bought Rs 338.44 crore worth of equities, the NSE data showed.