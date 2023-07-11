Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, SBI, SBI Card, Nazara, Tata Communications, CarTrade, Mcleod Russel, Gravita India

Asian equities were primed to rise Tuesday following gains on Wall Street and after China stepped up support for its struggling property market.

Futures for benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia climbed more than 0.5% while a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks jumped 1.2%. That suggests bigger moves in the region than Monday’s 0.2% increase for the S&P 500 Index and a marginal move higher for the Nasdaq 100.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was below $78 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading above to $73-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.99%, whereas Bitcoin was above 30,000-level.

At 5:25 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,650.

Indian stock benchmarks kept steady throughout the day and closed with marginal gains on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 64 points, or 0.10%, at 65,344.17, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 24 points, or 0.12%, higher at 19,355.90. The local currency strengthened 16 paise to close at 82.58 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the ninth day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 588.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors snapped their five-day selling streak to become net buyers of equities worth Rs 288.38 crore.