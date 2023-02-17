Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, RailTel, Vodafone Idea, UltraTech Cement, Schaeffler India

Asia markets declined, following a drop in the U.S. benchmarks after comments by two Federal Reserve officials that they were considering 50 basis-point interest rate hikes to battle persistently high inflation.

The S&P 500 Index lost 1.4% and the Nasdaq 100 sank 1.9%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury surged to the highest level this year.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.87%. Crude prices were trading around $85-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 24,000-level.

At 6:01 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.38% at 17,999.5.

India's benchmark stock indices ended firm for the third day in a row on Thursday, led by gains in I.T., metal and realty stocks.

Rupee snapped its three-day decline against the U.S. dollar on account of a broadly weaker greenback and stronger domestic equities.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,570.62 crore, while the domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 1,577.27 crore. They previously snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.