Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, Biocon, NMDC, BPCL, Max Healthcare, ITI, JSW Energy

U.S. stocks swung ahead of a crucial meeting between President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over debt-ceiling talks. The S&P 500 was little changed, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.3% by 3:31 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.72%.

Crude price rose 0.6%, while gold price dipped 0.4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin continued to trade around $26,800 level.

Domestic benchmarks extended gains to close in green, with Adani Group stocks leading the rally along with Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the fourth day as the greenback grew stronger in the overseas market.

Foreign portfolio investors turned buyers after a day, raking in shares worth Rs 922.89 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the second day in a row, and bought stocks worth Rs 604.57 crore, the NSE data showed.