Stocks To Watch: United Breweries, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Asian Paints, BEML

Asian markets saw a muted open on Tuesday while the U.S. equity futures fell as investors weighed the prospect that central banks will have to tighten policy settings more than expected to tame inflation.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell, indicating further downward pressure on the U.S. stocks after declines on Thursday and Friday. U.S. equity and bond markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.85%. Crude prices were trading around $84-mark, while Bitcoin was trading below 25,000-level.

At 5:55 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.12% at 17,886.5.

Benchmark indices back home ended lower after a volatile session, with oil and gas, financials and banking stocks leading the decline.

Rupee started the week by closing in green against the U.S. dollar, tracking gains among its Asian peers.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net seller for the second day in a row on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 158.95 crore, while the domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 86.23 crore, snapping a four-day buying streak on Feb. 17.