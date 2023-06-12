Stocks To Watch: TVS Motors, Cochin Shipyard, CMS Info Systems, Gati, Info Edge

Asian stocks were set for a cautious open on early Monday as traders braced for a week that brings interest rate decisions from the U.S. and Europe to China and Japan.

Equity futures for Japan suggested a small gain, while contracts for Hong Kong pointed to a minor loss. Australian markets were closed for a holiday. Futures for U.S. benchmarks rose slightly in Asia after the S&P 500 inched further into bull-market territory on Friday.

Technology shares have continued to climb amid bets the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its hiking cycle. The European Central Bank is projected to lift its benchmark rate on Thursday.

Oil held losses amid persistent concerns around the demand outlook as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its price forecast again.

Meanwhile, Brent futures traded below $75 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below $70. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.74%, whereas Bitcoin was below 26,000-level.

At 05:33 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.28% at 18,662.

Domestic benchmark stock indices declined for the second day after swinging between gains and losses through Friday. While PSU banks, fast moving consumer goods and IT sectors declined, realty and private banking shares were buoyant. The local currency strengthened about 10 paise to close at 82.47 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

Foreign investors turned net sellers after three straight days of buying on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 308.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,245.51 crore, the NSE data showed.