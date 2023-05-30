Stocks To Watch: Torrent Power, Adani Transmission, IRCTC, Patanjali Foods, Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals

U.S. markets remained close this Monday on account of Memorial Day as tensions dissipated over a possible default.

Crude price rose 0.5%, while gold price changed little. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rallied for the fifth day in a row.

Domestic benchmarks held on to steady gains to end higher as U.S. lawmakers reached a debt ceiling limit settlement, with NBFC and consumer durable stocks leading the advance.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar as it faced a stronger greenback in the overseas markets.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the sixth day and bought equities worth Rs 1,758.2 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the seventh straight day and bought Rs 853.57 crore worth of equities, the NSE data showed.