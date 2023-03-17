Stocks To Watch: TCS, Zee, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Samvardhana Motherson, Voltas

Asian markets are set to climb after a rescue package for First Republic Bank sparked a rebound in the U.S. shares. Treasuries fell after the European Central Bank delivered a rate hike that added to bets the U.S. central bank will also raise next week.

The S&P 500 notched its largest one-day advance since January after the biggest U.S. lenders agreed to contribute $30 billion in deposits to First Republic, easing speculation that the bank could be the next to fail after two high-profile demises touched off the crisis last week.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries were trading at 3.58%. Crude prices were trading around $74-mark, while Bitcoin was trading around 24,000-level.

At 6:16 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.89% at 17,173.5.

Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed in the green to snap a five-day losing streak after a volatile trading session.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the fifth day in a row, tracking mixed cues from global equities and continued foreign fund outflows.

Foreign investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth straight day on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 282.06 crore during the day, meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth straight day and picked up stocks worth Rs 2,051.45 crore.