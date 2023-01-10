Stocks To Watch: TCS, Tata Motors, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, HDFC

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday after a US rally fizzled out as the Federal Reserve officials signaled that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time.

Australian stocks fell and equity futures for Hong Kong were slightly weaker, while Japan’s Topix Index rose after reopening following a public holiday Monday. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower after the index failed to stay above the key 3,900 level, erasing an advance that reached almost 1.5% Monday.

U.S. stocks rallied on the first day of the week on speculation of Federal Reserve going easy with rates hikes. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% by mid-day in New York, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 2.2%. However, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.53%.

Crude price rose 1.6%, while gold was up 0.3%. Bitcoin increased 2.3% to trade around the $16,800-level.

Domestic indices closed 1% higher, tracking rallies in the Asian stocks.

The rupee started the week closing higher against the U.S. dollar on the back of a strong show by domestic equities.

At 6:35 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.07% to 18,160.5