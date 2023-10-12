Stocks To Watch: TCS, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks pared losses as traders waded through the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting for clues on the policy outlook. Oil fell after an early-week surge, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.26% and 0.20%, respectively, as on 2 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 advanced by 0.17%.
Brent crude was trading 1.55% lower at $86.29 a barrel. Gold was up 0.63% at $1,872.08 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to gains through Wednesday to advance for the second consecutive day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 394 points up, or 0.60%, at 66,473.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 122 points higher, or 0.62%, at 19,811.35.
The real estate, media and auto sectors advanced, while information technology and public sector banks were trading marginally lower.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the 16th consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 421.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,032 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee closed stronger against the U.S. dollar amid the softening of the dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields.
Stocks To Watch
TCS: The IT major's board approves buyback of 4.09 crore shares (1.12%) at Rs 4,150 apiece, aggregating to Rs 17,000 crore. Interim dividend of Rs 9 per share was also approved by the board with Oct. 19 as the record date.
Larsen & Toubro: The company received Rs 64.98 lakh penalty order from GST authority for disallowance of transitional credit claimed.
Maruti Suzuki: The Auto manufacturer started export of Indian-manufactured off-roader Jimny 5-Door to Latin America, Middle East, and Africa among other destinations.
Adani Enterprises: The company raised Rs 700 crore by allotment of 70,000 NCDs on private placement basis.
JSW Steel: The company was declared as the preferred bidder for the Jaisinghpura Iron Ore North Block in Karnataka with 17.66 million tonnes of reserves.
IndusInd Bank: SBI Mutual Fund gets RBI nod for acquiring up to 9.99% stake in company by Oct. 10, 2024
LTIMindtree: The company initiated Comprehensive Community Development Programme in Subir Block of Dang District in Gujarat to improve the socioeconomic condition of the region.
Cipla: The pharma major's manufacturing unit InvaGen Pharmaceuticals gets EIR from U.S. FDA post inspection of Long Island facility as Voluntary Action Indicated.
Vedanta: India Ratings downgraded long-term bank and debt instruments of the company to 'IND AA-' from 'IND AA' while placing them 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'.
Timken India: Jamshedpur Plant's operations will be trimmed down from Oct. 19-24 due to physical verification of inventory and the Durga Pooja festival.
Aurobindo Pharma: Company unit CuraTeQ Biologics signs letter of intent with Singapore's Merck Sharp & Dohme for contract manufacturing operations for biologicals.
RVNL: RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of Tunnel Communication System in Assam. The order is worth Rs 28.73 crore for period of 1 year.
Shree Renuka Sugars: Anamika Sugar Mills allots 2.32 crore shares for Rs 109.5 crore via rights issue.
Route Mobile: Company's Bangladesh subsidiary has partnered with Robi Axiata in Bangladesh as a Technical enabler and Sales partner for Rich Communication Service Business Messaging.
Religare Enterprises: An Open offer for acquiring 26% stake of the company from the public is made by by M.B. Finmart, Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises and Milky Investment & Trading Company.
PCBL: The company has been granted a patent each for a carbon black modification process and a carbon black composition used to improve fuel efficiency and tyre life.
Signatureglobal (India): The company posted best ever H1 FY24 pre-sales of Rs 1,851.39 crore, up 37.57% year-on-year. Collections grew 64.9% to Rs 1,327.45 crore in H1.
Delta Corp: Board approved appointment of Anil Malani as CFO and Manoj Jain as COO w.e.f. Oct. 11.
Pricol: The company entered into a cooperation agreement with Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics to provide advanced technologies in driver information system solutions for Indian vehicle makers across various vehicle segments.
India Tourism Development Corporation: Government appoints Mebanshailang Rynjah Synrem, Joint Secretary in Tourism Ministry, as MD for 1 years.
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries: Board approved Rs 340.18 crore issue of convertible warrants to promoters and certain identified non promoters. The government granted patent for "Novel Process for preparation of Ethiprole" for 20 years starting Jan. 12,2021.
Praveg Ltd: Company received a work order from tourism department of Daman & Diu for development and operation of Damanganga Garden Kachigam project at Daman for a period of 7 years, extendable by 3 years.
EMS ltd: Company has been awarded a contract of Rs. 270.82 Crores from Jaipur heritage's Municipality for providing , laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of Sewerage System and all ancillary work for a period of 10 years.
RPG Group: RPG group appointed Anant Goenka as the group's Vice Chairman. He will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies.
New Listings
Plaza Wires: The shares will be listed on the stock exchanges on Thursday. The issue price is Rs 54 apiece. The Rs 71.28 crore IPO was subscribed 160.97 times on its final day. Bids were led by Non-institutional investors (388.09 times), Retail investors (374.81 times), and Institutional investors (42.84 times).
Earnings Post Market Hours
TCS Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 0.52% at Rs 59,692 crore vs Rs 59,381 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60,641 crore)
EBIT up 5.29% at Rs 14,483 crore vs Rs 13,755 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,420 crore)
EBIT margin at 24.26% vs 23.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.78%)
Net profit up 2.42% at Rs 11,342 crore vs Rs Rs 11,074 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,372 crore)
National (Standard) India Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenues down 52.33% at Rs 0.51 crore vs Rs 1.07 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 0.30 crore vs Rs 1.12 crore
Net profit up 263.63% at Rs 2.8 crore vs Rs 0.77 crore
Note: Other Income up 71% at Rs 4.14 crore vs Rs 2.42 crore
Delta Corp Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 0.23% at Rs 270.59 crore vs Rs 269.97 crore
EBITDA down 0.26% at Rs 100.08 crore vs Rs 100.34 crore
Margins at 36.98% vs 37.16%
Net profit up 1.74% at Rs 69.44 crore vs Rs 68.25 crore
Signatureglobal (India) Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 69.4% at Rs 165.8 crore vs Rs 542 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 16.66 crore vs Ebitda profit of Rs 25.11 crore
Net loss of Rs 7.18 crore vs net profit of Rs 3.27 crore
Samhi Hotels Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 12.96% at Rs 190.44 crore vs Rs 168.59 crore
Ebitda down 13.9% at Rs 45.34 crore vs Rs 52.66 crore
Margins at 23.80% vs 31.23%
Net loss of Rs 834.9 crore vs net loss of Rs 1008.79 crore
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 36.71% at Rs 118.47 crore vs Rs 187.2 crore
Ebitda down 55.96% at Rs 7.94 crore vs Rs 18.03 crore
Margins at 6.7% vs 9.63%
Net profit down 72.88% at Rs 2.05 crore vs Rs 7.56 crore
Earnings In Focus
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Angel One Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., HDFC AMC, Infosys Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Kesoram Industries Ltd., Kintech Renewables Ltd.
Block Deals
Infibeam Avenues: Mayur Desai HUF sold while Abhishek Mayur Desai bought 80 lakh shares (0.29% stake) at Rs 22.35 apiece.
Who's Meeting Whom
L&T Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 23.
HDFC Life: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 16.
Cyient DLM: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 16.
Indusind Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
Tata Consumer Products: To meet analysts and investors on Nov 1.
Bajaj Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 17.
UTI AMC: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Bank of Maharashtra: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 16.
Blue Star: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 31.
Tata Communications: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Nippon Life India Asset Management: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 30.
Tega Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 14.
Bajaj Auto: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
Electrosteel castings: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 16 and 17.
Tanla Platforms: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Federal Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 16.
Karur Vyasa Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 16.
Globus Spirits: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 17.
Trading Tweaks
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Infibeam Avenues, Sasken Technologies
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures rose 0.58% at 19,851.80, at a premium of 40.4 points.
Nifty October futures' open interest fell 6.1% by 12,633 shares.
Nifty Options Oct. 12 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 20,000 and Maximum put open interest at 19,600.
Nifty Bank October futures rose 0.39% to 44,702.95, at a premium of 186 points.
Nifty Bank October futures' open interest fell 5.7% by 8,687 shares.
Nifty Bank Options Oct. 18 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 44,500 and Maximum put open interest at 44,000.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, India Bulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance, and Punjab National Bank.
Research Reports
IT Q2 Results Preview - Despite Slow Growth, Revenue Productivity Improves: Anand Rathi
Arvind Smartspaces - Strong Cashflows To Drive Smart Growth: Yes Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
Phoenix Mills - New Opportunities In Tier I, II Cities Across India To Drive Future Growth: ICICI Securities
NBFC Q2 Results Preview - Another Quarter Of Higher Growth, Lower Margins: Systematix
Q2 FY24 Results Preview - Excluding Financials, Topline To Grow 11% YoY: Yes Securities
Midcaps Q2 Results Preview - Delay In Recovery Led By Weak Global Macros: Nirmal Bang
QSR Q2 Results Preview - Weakness In Demand, Margins To Persist: HDFC Securities
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.