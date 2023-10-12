Stocks To Watch: TCS, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta

U.S. stocks pared losses as traders waded through the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting for clues on the policy outlook. Oil fell after an early-week surge, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.26% and 0.20%, respectively, as on 2 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 advanced by 0.17%.

Brent crude was trading 1.55% lower at $86.29 a barrel. Gold was up 0.63% at $1,872.08 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices held on to gains through Wednesday to advance for the second consecutive day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 394 points up, or 0.60%, at 66,473.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 122 points higher, or 0.62%, at 19,811.35.

The real estate, media and auto sectors advanced, while information technology and public sector banks were trading marginally lower.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the 16th consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 421.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,032 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee closed stronger against the U.S. dollar amid the softening of the dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields.