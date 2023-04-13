Stocks To Watch: TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Anand Rathi Wealth, Campus Activewear, Karnataka Bank
Stocks to watch before going into trade today.
U.S. stocks had a short-lived breather as inflation data for March stayed at a higher-than-expected level, fuelling fears of another Fed hike. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7% by 11:12 a.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.41%.
Crude prices jumped 1.3%, while gold price inched up 0.2%. Bitcoin broke 1.4% to slip above the $30,000 level.
Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—extended gains for the eighth day in a row to close at a seven-week high, with pharma and healthcare stocks leading the gains, and FMCG, media and PSU banks weighing on the gauges.
The Indian rupee snapped its two-day decline against the U.S. dollar, as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,907.95 crore during the day. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 225.22 crore, the NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch
HDFC Bank: The bank signed an agreement with Export Import Bank of Korea for a $300-million credit line to be used for funding Korea-related business, it said in a statement.
NTPC: The company will issue non-convertible debentures worth Rs 3,000 crore on April 17 on private placement basis with a coupon of 7.35% for a tenor of three years. The funds will be used towards capital expenditure, financing existing loans and other general purposes.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company signed an MoU with Nuclear Power Corporation of India to jointly pursue business opportunities around nuclear power plants based on pressurised heavy water reactor technology.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received an order from North Western Railway worth Rs 63.08 crore for provision of automatic block signalling on Madar-Sakhun section of Jaipur Division.
RITES: The company received a project worth Rs 72 crore from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for project management consultancy work.
Campus Activewear: The company acquired land and building from Marico Industries in Ponta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh for a cash consideration of Rs 16.7 crore. The company will use this land parcel to expand its existing capacity for manufacturing of semi-finished goods and assembly of footwear.
HDFC: Regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved change in control of the company’s subsidiary HDFC Capital Advisors under a composite scheme of amalgamation.
SRF: On April 12, the company commissioned and capitalised a project to create a pharma intermediates plant at Dahej for undertaking precursor processes for production of pharma products at a cost of Rs 223 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India approved reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and Uttam Tibrewal as a whole-time director. Both reappointments have been approved for a period of three years, till April 18, 2026.
Karnataka Bank: The Reserve Bank of India approved appointment of Sekhar Rao as interim managing director of the company for three months, effective April 15.
Torrent Power: The company clarified that it received a contract from the nodal agency of Ministry of Power, after competitive e-bidding, for supply of 921 MW for 21 days.
Earnings
Tata Consultancy Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 59,162 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 59,505 crore)
EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 14,488 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,896 crore)
EBIT margin at 24.48% vs 24.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.03%)
Net profit up 5.08% at Rs 11,436 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,535 crore)
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 24 per share for the last fiscal.
Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 27.05% at Rs 142.96 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140.2 crore)
Ebitda up 32.83% at Rs 60.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 62.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 42.56% vs 40.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 44.4%)
Net profit up 23.44% at Rs 42.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.6 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Results
Infosys
Bulk Deals
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: Nexpact bought 11 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 76.87 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
India Cements: Promoter EWS Finance & Investment created a pledge of 91.19 lakh shares on March 12.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Britannia Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, Goodluck India
Record Date Interim Dividend: Britannia Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services
Ex-Date Right Issue of Equity Shares: Som Distilleries
Record Date Right Issue of Equity Shares: Som Distilleries
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Hindustan Foods.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures ended at 17,863.35, a premium of 75.15 points.
Nifty April futures fell 0.34% and 625 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank April futures ended at 41,644.95, a premium of 157.75 points.
Nifty Bank April futures fell 3.20% and 2,756 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil