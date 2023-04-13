Stocks To Watch: TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Anand Rathi Wealth, Campus Activewear, Karnataka Bank

U.S. stocks had a short-lived breather as inflation data for March stayed at a higher-than-expected level, fuelling fears of another Fed hike. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7% by 11:12 a.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.41%.

Crude prices jumped 1.3%, while gold price inched up 0.2%. Bitcoin broke 1.4% to slip above the $30,000 level.

Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—extended gains for the eighth day in a row to close at a seven-week high, with pharma and healthcare stocks leading the gains, and FMCG, media and PSU banks weighing on the gauges.

The Indian rupee snapped its two-day decline against the U.S. dollar, as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the ninth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,907.95 crore during the day. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 225.22 crore, the NSE data showed.