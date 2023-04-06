Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Avenue Supermarts, Nykaa, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam

Asian markets were set to fall after the U.S. equities dropped and government bonds rallied against the backdrop of weaker-than-expected economic data that supported forecasts for recession.

Contracts for share benchmarks in Japan and Australia declined. The S&P 500 retreated 0.3% as selling pressure clustered in vulnerable corners of the market.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 1%, eroding a stellar first quarter in which the tech-heavy index rose by fifth. An index of non-profitable tech companies fell 4%.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries was trading at 3.30%. Crude prices trade above $85-mark, while Bitcoin was hovering around 28,000-level.

At 6:19 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.20% at 17,590.

Investors await the Reserve Bank of India's decision on the monetary policy later today. Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—gained almost 1% as a rally in non-banking financial companies boosted markets on Wednesday in the truncated week.

Rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar tracking positive sentiments in the domestic equity market.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 806.8 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors were net sellers for the second straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 947.2 crore, the NSE data showed.