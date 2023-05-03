Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Grasim Industries, Godrej Properties, ABB India

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: April Monthly Business Updates (YoY)

Overall disbursement increased 39% to Rs 3,775 crore.

Collection efficiency improved to 92%, against 90% a year ago.

Stage-3 and Stage-2 assets have remained range-bound compared with March.

The NBFC has a liquidity chest of around three months’ requirement.

Vedanta/Hindustan Zinc: Promoter Vedanta had encumbered 8.05 crore shares of subsidiary Hindustan Zinc on April 28, representing 1.91% of the total share capital of the latter, for a loan to raise long-term working capital.

Indostar Capital Finance: The company will open its two-day offer for sale on May 3, where promoters Everstone Capital Partners II LLC and Indostar Capital will offload more than 1.93 crore shares, representing 14.21% stake of the company.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The company received an order worth Rs 2,450 crore from Rail Land Development Authority for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at Mumbai.

Infosys: The IT bellwether has collaborated with software provider SolarWinds to help the latter advance to a new SaaS model.

Indian Bank: The bank reduced treasury bills linked lending rates across tenors in the range of 5-25 basis points, effecting May 3, 2023. The bank has kept marginal cost of funds based lending rates unchanged across tenors.

Bharti Airtel: The Indian telecom major, along with Dialog Axiata Plc and Axiata Group Berhad, has signed a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary with Dialog. The deal will see Bharti Airtel acquire a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka.

Mukand: The company completed the sale and transfer of 25.71 lakh shares, or 5.51% of the overall shareholding, of Mukand Sumi Special Steel, its joint venture with Bajaj Group, to Jamnalal Sons. The company had sold the stake at Rs 574 apiece for a consideration of Rs 147.58 crore.

Thomas Cook (India): Desert Adventures Tourism, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Company to develop a destination management company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Grasim Industries: Operations had to be stopped at the company’s VSF manufacturing unit in Harihar, Karnataka. Production is expected to be resumed at the facility in three to four weeks’ time.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: India Ratings and Research has downgraded the company’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND BBB+’ from ‘IND A+’ and placed it on rating watch with negative implications.

Godrej Consumer Products: During its meeting scheduled on May 10, the board will also consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.

Axiscades Technologies: During its meeting on May 6, the board of the company will consider a proposal to raise Rs 210 crore via non-convertible debentures to refinance existing debt.