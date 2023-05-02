Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, SBI Cards, Ultratech Cement, Jet Airways, LIC

Asian equity futures point to a mixed opening as trading resumes in most of the region’s markets following a holiday on Monday. Investors are weighing JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s purchase of First Republic Bank along with expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates once again this week.

Japanese stocks are poised to rise while Hong Kong and Australian shares may open little changed. U.S. shares steady on Monday after notching two straight months of gains as traders waded through a batch of corporate results.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.57%. Crude prices traded below $80-mark, while Bitcoin was trading above 28,000-level.

At 5:35 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.15% at 18,246.

After a week of last-hour rallies, BSE Sensex closed above 61,000 and NSE Nifty 50 closed above 18,000 on Friday, with IT, public sector banks and media stocks leading the advance.

Indian rupee erased early gains to close lower against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the third straight day and bought equities worth Rs 3,304.32 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 264.27 crore, the NSE data showed.