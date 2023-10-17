Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, Jio Financial, Lupin, Varun Beverages, ICICI Securities, KEC International

U.S. stocks rose and bonds fell amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict, reported Bloomberg. Oil declined, following last week’s rally.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.10% and 1.29%, respectively, as on 2:09 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 1%.

Brent crude was trading 0.98% lower at $90 a barrel. Gold was down 0.69% at $1,919.53 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Monday to extend the decline for the third straight day. Metals, PSU banks and consumer durables rose, whereas the pharma and realty sectors were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 116 points down, or 0.17%, at 66,166.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 19 points lower, or 0.10%, at 19,731.75.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 593.7 crore. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,184.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee recorded its lowest ever close of Rs 83.28 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.