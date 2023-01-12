Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, SBI, PB Fintech, Hindustan Unilever

U.S. stocks rose with investors expecting a deceleration in key inflation data to be released on Jan. 12. Treasuries declined.

The S&P 500 climbed for a second straight session and Nasdaq 100 gained in the run-up to inflation data that may slower the pace of Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

Elsewhere, oil rose as China's crude consumption continues to increase. Gold rose and Bitcoin oscillated near $17,000.

Back home, Indian benchmark indices traded largely flat through Wednesday and ended marginally lower in trade. The local currency closed 21 paise higher compared to Tuesday.